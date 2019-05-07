Menu
Egging attack on PM

7th May 2019 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:39 AM

PRIME  Minster Scott Morrison has been targeted by an egging attack while meeting with people at a Country Women's Association event in Albury today.

Vision from the Country Women's Association event shows a woman, who said she had a six-pack of eggs, being dragged away.

She missed Mr Morrison, it's understood.

In the footage, an arm is raised above Mr Morrison's head while he speaks to voters on camera, and what appears to be an egg is thrown at the back of his head.

The woman is grabbed almost immediately afterwards and taken away by security.

Asked by reporters if she intended to come with the eggs, the girl did not respond, but waved the half-dozen carton towards the camera.

She ignored a series of questions, speaking only to apologise for the woman who fell over during the incident.

Asked if she intended for the woman to fall, the protester responded: "No that was not my intention. I am sorry for that."

egging federal election 2019 scott morrison

