Sport

Moss charges for national masters gold

CHALLENGES: After a gruelling month on the track, Laurelea Moss is heading back to the roads for the Australian Masters Road Championships.
CHALLENGES: After a gruelling month on the track, Laurelea Moss is heading back to the roads for the Australian Masters Road Championships. Contributed
Matthew Elkerton
by

CYCLING: Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss is on the road to another gold medal, but it has been a road paved with challenges.

Fresh off winning three gold and three silver medals at the UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships, Moss will be leaving the velodrome behind for the road when she travels to the Gold Coast this weekend.

Moss will head the field at the 2017 Cycling Australia Masters Road National Championships as she aims for back-to-back gold medals at the event.

But for a cyclist usually brimming with confidence, Moss is more weary heading into the national event after a gruelling time in the world titles.

"Over in America it was just two weeks of only track cycling,” she said.

"I competed in six different events and was support crew for another Australian girl.

"I am feeling a little bit under-prepared because I have put so much of my focus on the track this past month.”

Moss has struggled to get time back on the road since returning from the world championships but it will not stop her giving her all when she begins her quest for national gold today.

Moss will compete against a field of 500 riders in all three events, including the time trial, criterium and road race, on the brand new Commonwealth Games road race course.

Topics:  cycling gold coast laurelea moss masters cycling

Grafton Daily Examiner
Speedway demolishes numbers with rich derby smash

Speedway demolishes numbers with rich derby smash

"The state title has captured the imagination of everyone and I think this will be an epic battle to find the last car still running.”

Clarence Valley Petrol and Weather

Where will you fill up the car today?

Grab the weather forecast and where to get the cheapest petrol today

Colourful character primed for his last coat

WRAPPING UP: After nearly 50 years in the hardware industry, Noel Moran will be leaving in November.

After 50 years in the job, Noel Moran is putting down his brush

Jaca's unlikely link to the Caulfield Cup

2015 Jacaranda Holiday Princess Leah Wallace with Des Harvey, and the Jacaranda Gold Cup.

It's a little known story that set in motion the Jacaranda Gold Cup

Local Partners

Bultitude carries bat to win under lights

Bultitude refused to give a chance to finish on 68 not out as Tucabia reached the total at 5-152 in the final over.

Van Pelt ready for masters gymnastics in Hobart

LEAP OF FAITH: Yamba gymnast Mallika Van Pelt is charging towards the National Masters Gymnastics competition in Hobart this weekend.

Dedication to training has her ready for competition

Folau wins record third Eales medal

Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has won an unprecedented third John Eales Medal.

Israel Folau ’won’t go back to NRL’ after latest win