Moss charges for national masters gold

CHALLENGES: After a gruelling month on the track, Laurelea Moss is heading back to the roads for the Australian Masters Road Championships.

CHALLENGES: After a gruelling month on the track, Laurelea Moss is heading back to the roads for the Australian Masters Road Championships. Contributed

CYCLING: Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss is on the road to another gold medal, but it has been a road paved with challenges.

Fresh off winning three gold and three silver medals at the UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships, Moss will be leaving the velodrome behind for the road when she travels to the Gold Coast this weekend.

Moss will head the field at the 2017 Cycling Australia Masters Road National Championships as she aims for back-to-back gold medals at the event.

But for a cyclist usually brimming with confidence, Moss is more weary heading into the national event after a gruelling time in the world titles.

"Over in America it was just two weeks of only track cycling,” she said.

"I competed in six different events and was support crew for another Australian girl.

"I am feeling a little bit under-prepared because I have put so much of my focus on the track this past month.”

Moss has struggled to get time back on the road since returning from the world championships but it will not stop her giving her all when she begins her quest for national gold today.

Moss will compete against a field of 500 riders in all three events, including the time trial, criterium and road race, on the brand new Commonwealth Games road race course.