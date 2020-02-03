Moss has dominant return to indoor racetrack

Kerry Westwood and Laurelea Moss with her baby, Rohn, after the Grafton cyclist won seven individual and two team events at the Queensland Junior and Masters Track Championships in January.

Kerry Westwood and Laurelea Moss with her baby, Rohn, after the Grafton cyclist won seven individual and two team events at the Queensland Junior and Masters Track Championships in January.

CYCLING :Clarence Valley cycling star Laurelea Moss has had a successful return to the velodrome after bringing home a swag of medals from the Queensland Masters Championships late last month.

Following on from a successful return to the bike last year, Moss was concerned about her ability going into the state championships but she certainly exceeded her own expectations at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

“We’ve (Moss and partner, Kerry Westwood) just been slowly building over the last seven months and I was hoping I wouldn’t be totally outclassed,” Moss said. “I wasn’t, I was very competitive.”

Moss came away with nine medals, including five gold, and even broke a record alongside Westwood.

“In one of our races, Kerry and I set a new Queensland record, which was very exciting,” she said.

“Even though my body didn’t always do what my mind expected, I had a ridiculous amount of fun competing.”

Moss had been training with Westwood and the rest of the Coffs Harbour cycling team in the lead-up to the event and said she couldn’t have had the same success without the support of the team and her family.

“Thank you to all the ladies. I couldn’t have done it without Nick Stevens and John Eder, and Rohn being an angel child,” she said.

Moss will now shift her attention to the NSW state titles later this month before heading to the National Masters Championship back at the Anna Meares Velodrome in March.