Moss keeps the masses moving with daily dose of happiness

INFECTIOUS SMILE: Grafton cyclist and Coffs Harbour Cycle Club member Laurelea Moss was named Champion of Champions in the MAS3 category at the 2020 Masters Track Championships in Brisbane. Picture: Chris Seen Photography

WHILE there hasn't been much to smile about lately, Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss has made it her mission to spread cheer during this difficult time.

Moss may have a lot on her plate but she understands more than most the importance of movement and exercise as part of a daily routine.

"This isolation is not the most amount of fun, that's for sure," she said.

"I don't generally take much time off so this is the longest stint I've ever had at home, including when my babies were born."

Moss said she hadn't planned to make daily videos but when her daughter decided to record her one morning, she felt she had to share the joy.

"I was just dancing around in the kitchen and my daughter decided to video me so she could laugh at me," she said.

"I re-watched it and said 'that looks like fun' and I decided to share it.

"We called the Facebook page My Happy Dance and I was doing things like dancing, getting into the garden, singing and cooking. It's really good to have those projects.

"There's a great sense of loss at the moment. There's a worry or fear about what's going on and what is yet to come.

"Creating wholesome goals at this point in time is really vital in our mental and emotional health."

Moss had always aspired to stay fit but said now was as good a time as any for people to focus on maintaining that and looking after themselves.

"Movement really looks after our physical wellbeing," she said.

"The temptation to go to the cupboard and nibble on food can be worrying. Getting up and getting moving, flexing the muscles and the mind gives you consistent goals."

Moss admitted that not everyone had spare time at the moment but put the challenge out to those without work to stay motivated.

"There are definitely two groups - the ones isolating and people working their butts off," she said.

"Accountants, health staff, teachers and other essential staff are all putting in extra miles but the others need to find a way to keep themselves going."

While it may seem easy for Moss, the athlete has a full plate at home but still does all she can to keep moving.

"There's an old saying, 'an idle mind is the devil's playground'," she said.

"Being stuck at home with kids and trying to do homeschooling and everything else is tough. I'm not normally my daughter's teacher.

"They are very odd times, we're dealing with but it's lovely to hear others say my videos are brightening their day."

Along with everyone else, Moss has had to turn solely to home training.

"I'm lucky I can train from home," she said.

"I have an indoor training bike and I have done a lot of preparation inside at home due to adverse weather and other challenges but it's difficult to get yourself in a good space to train really hard during this.

"Training has taken a bit of a back seat. They're so full-on and uncharted, these times. It's taken me by surprise, and it's really challenging to do the normal thing. I don't even know when competitions are going to be run again. But I'm doing my best trying to stay healthy and I'm glad I can share that with the world."