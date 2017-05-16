Moss makes most of shift

LOOSE BALL: The ball comes free of the grasp of Seahorses' Jake Lauder during the Group 2 fixture between Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses.

RUGBY LEAGUE: In a match dominated in the middle of the field in wet and trying conditions, the Grafton Ghosts again showed why they are leading the Group 2 First Grade Rugby League competition, grinding out a 36-0 win at home against the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

Ghosts back-rower Joel Moss said the win was probably the toughest game of the year so far.

"They definitely showed up to play on Sunday, that's for sure," he said.

"We weren't too happy with our completition rates, the wet weather did slow us up a bit and it was a sloppy game but in the end we got the points."

Moss said the most pleasing aspect of the win was keeping their opposition scoreless. It's the second match in a row where the Grafton Ghosts have held their opponents to nil, and Moss said in the heavy rain their defence was the main focus.

"I don't mind playing in games like that were the focus is on defence, it's a bit more of a challenge," he said.

"Keeping Woolgoolga scoreless was definitely the best thing about the win.

"It's a goal for us boys, we're trying to keep every team scoreless. We pride ourselves on defence within the team, so to keep the opposition scoreless is a good result."

The middle of the park is not somewhere that Ghosts back-rower Moss thought he would find himself at the start of the season.

After playing most of his career out on the wing, in the past few weeks Moss has been wearing 11 on his back to cover for the injured Matt Muller.

Not that the change has bothered Moss much.

"It's a good challenge, I don't mind it," he said.

"It's a totally different position, and there's a lot more work in defence.

"I've never really played the position before, just sometimes if I was coming off the bench or filling it, but I've always been a winger.

"Coming from maybe doing five tackles a game on the wing to getting in the middle, it's a big difference but I'm enjoying it."

Despite never having played in the back row before, Moss said he was happy to do whatever was needed for the team.

"I don't really know why I got switched there, Danny (Wicks, captain-coach) just said that I was playing there and wherever he wants me to play I'll play there," he said.

"I just play week to week. I'm not really sure what's going to happen in the future so I'm just happy to be named in the side."

In the other Group 2 Rugby League clashes, Macksville won a close contest against Nambucca 26-20, while the matches between Orara and Coffs Harbour and Sawtell and Bellingen were deferred due to weather. South Grafton Rebels had the bye.

After seven rounds the Grafton Ghosts sit on top of the Group 2 competition ladder with 14 points, with this week's win keeping their unbeaten season alive. The South Grafton Rebels sit in second place two points behind, followed by Coffs Harbour and Sawtell on eight points and Macksville rounding out the top five with six points.

Nambucca, Bellingen, Woolgoolga and Orara Valley sit equal on four competition points.