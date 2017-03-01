29°
Sport

Cyclist hopes her story can inspire others to succeed

Jarrard Potter
| 1st Mar 2017 5:00 AM
EAT MY DUST: Laurelea Moss pedalling hard at the QLD Masters Track Championships last month.
EAT MY DUST: Laurelea Moss pedalling hard at the QLD Masters Track Championships last month. Bruce J Wilson/Veloshotz

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: While records and gold medals are one thing, if Laurelea Moss can inspire others to follow their dreams she said her cycling will all be worth it.

"If something is going to come from doing well in my sport it's that I inspire others, I think it's wonderful," she said.

"I hope that my story can let people recognise, in any area, that just because you didn't do it when you were younger it doesn't mean that it's not possible."

>> RELATED STORY: Grafton cyclist crowned 2016 Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year

Earlier this month at the Queensland Masters Track Championships over two days in record-breaking Brisbane heat, Moss took away five gold medals in the women's Masters 2 category, and for her outstanding efforts she has been awarded the February Senior Sports- person of the Month award.

It's hard not to be inspired by Moss's story. Growing up, Moss said she didn't realise that she could become a world champion, and took up competitive cycling just five years ago. While some might think it would be too hard to be a track cyclist without having a track to train on, Moss's self-belief has meant she didn't see it as something that couldn't be overcome.

"If I thought that 'if I didn't have a velodrome, I couldn't do it', that would probably be the case," she said.

"The first thing is that I choose not to see it as a challenge. Fitness and strength are two big elements, but I think the biggest thing that differentiates people who win from those who don't is their mind."

Now, with a stack of awards to her name, including four world track masters cycling championships and the Oakshield Developments' Masters Cyclist of the Year award, Moss has her eyes set on the next goal.

"This year, my cycling goal is to win gold on the track at world masters and also to win gold on the road in the same year," she said.

"I don't know of any masters rider in history who has done both world masters track and road in the same year.

"It's an ambitious goal, a lot of things have to fall in place perfectly. There's a lot of differences in training, which means it could end up backfiring and I'm not up to scratch in either events, but it's worth the risk. It takes as much planning and preparation for a big goal as a small one, so I'm just going to go for it."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cycling laurelea moss masters cycling senior sportsperson of the month

VIDEO: "We must take a stand against crime in Grafton"

VIDEO: "We must take a stand against crime in Grafton"

Police praised as heroes following knifepoint robbery arrests in Grafton CBD. Two men have been refused bail.

REVEALED: We could have the cleanest maternity wards in NSW

The latest Bureau of Health Information survey into maternity care around New South Wales was released today.

A survey released today gives insight into maternity care

VIDEO: What’s coming up for the Seniors News Network

Seniors News Network general manager Geoff Crockett.

Seniors' Geoff Crockett reveals what's coming up in print and online

Four ways to deal with awkward money moments

CASHED UP: More than $17,000 was found when police raided a house in Murray Pde. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

Tips to help you deal with tricky money requests.

Local Partners

REVEALED: We could have the cleanest maternity wards in NSW

A SURVEY released today gives insight into maternity care on the Northern Rivers.

Recognition for South Grafton's 'unsung hero'

Clarence electorate woman of the year Amanda Stacey surrounded by her family and many of her volunteers/supporters, including member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis

Amanda Stacey named Clarence Electorate Woman of the Year

Would you like to meet the Clarence Valley's politicians?

Member for the Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Member for Page Kevin Hogan

Lawrence Golf Club to host Politicians Report Dinner

Clean Up Australia makes a comeback in Iluka

Clean up Australia Day.

Annual event to be held on the Saturday before the markets

10 things to do this weekend

ON TOUR: Kasey Chambers and Bernard Fanning will play in Grafton this weekend as part of their Sooner or Later tour.

Looking for something to do?

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

FOR what may at first seem like a family-orientated tale, Australian film Jasper Jones tackles some incredibly dark themes.

MAFS dad needs to back right off

heryl’s dad was not having a bar of Andrew.

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Young cast shines next to acting heavyweights in Jasper Jones

Jasper Jones (Aaron McGrath), Charlie Bucktin (Levi Miller) and Eliza Wishart (Angourie Rice) in the film Jasper Jones.

An Aussie novel comes to life on the screen

BOOKS: Peter Helliar pens a fishy tale of time travel

Peter Helliar is releasing a children's book, Frankie Fish and the Sonic Suitcase

PETE Helliar has created a new Marty McFly for the next generation.

Jimmy Kimmel opens up about Oscars stuff-up

Jimmy Kimmel admitted he had no idea what was going on during the Oscars stuff-up.

Academy Awards host gives his take on the epic Oscars envelope error

Groom threatens to walk out of Married At First Sight

Andrew is just about done with his “horrible” relationship with Cheryl.

ANOTHER explosive breakup is looming after a disastrous home visit.

A solid and presentable home at a refeashingly affordable price

32 Jubilee Street, Townsend 2463

House 2 1 1 $227,500

For those looking for a solid and comfortable home, this little beauty will provide just that. Ideal for a couple or small family, the home consists of two...

Time for a New Start

43 Bellengen Street, Tucabia 2462

House 2 2 3 SALE

Nestled in the quaint little town of Tucabia and walking distance to schools, parks, shop and hall, this property is worth your inspection. Set on a 2,023m2 block...

Fall in love with Yesterday

36 George Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 FASTRAK

This beautiful 3 bedroom home is quite the treat for an ageless beauty. Low set brick home with single lock up garage and carport/entertaining area. This home has...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $389,000

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Rare 3/4 Acre Block in Town

20 The Glen, Maclean 2463

Residential Land There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone ... $128,000

There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone at such an attractive price. Located in an area of high quality, modern housing and has the ability...

Eklektika - Ever wanted to live above the shop?

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Maclean’s popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with residence, for their...

FEDERATION CHARM, MULTIPLE LIVING SPACES AND A HUGE BLOCK

45 Wharf Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 PRICE CHANGE...

THIS charming federation home has many a story to tell and we are hoping you could be the next chapter. Boasting high ceilings and living areas upstairs and down ...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 SALE

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Modern Westlawn Invesment

44 Course Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Located in the family friendly suburb of Westlawn, you will find 44 Course Street. This fully fenced, two storey brick and fibro home is perfect for first home...

Duplex Investment Opportunity

38 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

Duplex 6 2 2 AUCTION

There is no denying that duplex rental properties are in high demand for investors in the current market. 38 Weiley Avenue is now available for those looking to...

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!