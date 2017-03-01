Cyclist hopes her story can inspire others to succeed

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: While records and gold medals are one thing, if Laurelea Moss can inspire others to follow their dreams she said her cycling will all be worth it.

"If something is going to come from doing well in my sport it's that I inspire others, I think it's wonderful," she said.

"I hope that my story can let people recognise, in any area, that just because you didn't do it when you were younger it doesn't mean that it's not possible."

Earlier this month at the Queensland Masters Track Championships over two days in record-breaking Brisbane heat, Moss took away five gold medals in the women's Masters 2 category, and for her outstanding efforts she has been awarded the February Senior Sports- person of the Month award.

It's hard not to be inspired by Moss's story. Growing up, Moss said she didn't realise that she could become a world champion, and took up competitive cycling just five years ago. While some might think it would be too hard to be a track cyclist without having a track to train on, Moss's self-belief has meant she didn't see it as something that couldn't be overcome.

"If I thought that 'if I didn't have a velodrome, I couldn't do it', that would probably be the case," she said.

"The first thing is that I choose not to see it as a challenge. Fitness and strength are two big elements, but I think the biggest thing that differentiates people who win from those who don't is their mind."

Now, with a stack of awards to her name, including four world track masters cycling championships and the Oakshield Developments' Masters Cyclist of the Year award, Moss has her eyes set on the next goal.

"This year, my cycling goal is to win gold on the track at world masters and also to win gold on the road in the same year," she said.

"I don't know of any masters rider in history who has done both world masters track and road in the same year.

"It's an ambitious goal, a lot of things have to fall in place perfectly. There's a lot of differences in training, which means it could end up backfiring and I'm not up to scratch in either events, but it's worth the risk. It takes as much planning and preparation for a big goal as a small one, so I'm just going to go for it."