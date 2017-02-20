Moss scorches track in extreme heat to uncover more gold

WINNER: Grafton track cyclist Laurelea Moss has more golds to add to her cabinet after tasting success five times at the QLD Masters Championships.

CYCLING: On a weekend which broke records across the East Coast for its unbearable heat, Grafton track cyclist Laurelea Moss was using it to her advantage to break records of her own at the QLD Masters Track Championships.

>> SEE ALSO: Laurelea Moss crowned 2017 Sportsperson of the Year

Over two days, Moss broke two of her own world best times, set two QLD records and took away five gold medals in the women's Masters 2 category.

And she only entered five events: the 500m time trial, 2000m individual pursuit, the women's masters scratch race, and the flying 200m, and, for the first time, the team sprint with fellow rider Julie Barnett.

"We wanted to get an Australian record, but it was so ambitious because we had literally never once ridden together before," Moss said.

"It was a last-minute thing, but it's lovely riding with other people because you get to use their strengths."

Her most notable achievement of the competition however was in the 2000m individual pursuit, where she smashed her previous world best time by almost two seconds.

"It's quite a beastly race," she said.

"Some races are over very quickly so they don't hurt much, but riding for 2.27 minutes, you are in so much pain for over a minute and a half of that.

"To have it be two seconds faster than my previous world best time is just awesome. I've been saying since March last year when I last got records that I can go faster, and now I have.

"It's good that I'm over that stagnant period. There's only so much better it's going to get, but in saying that I think I can get much faster yet."

While the world and QLD record times she achieved can't be ratified, they will be if the talented cyclist can do it all again at the national championships.

But it might take more work to do that.

Working to Moss's advantage at the QLD Masters was a heatwave which saw temperatures hover over 40 degrees across much of QLD and northern NSW.

"The hotter temperatures thin the air, which equates to less resistance," she said.

"It was an absolute sweatfest - I would have drunk 6-7 litres of fluid each day - but it definitely aided me. A lot of personal bests were done over that weekend."

Moss said there was now more expectation on herself to "smash good times".

"Reflecting on the weekend, my favourite bits were the personal bests, but not just mine. Watching friends do personal bests is so exciting."

>> SEE ALSO: Laurelea Moss crowned 2017 Sportsperson of the Year