31°
Sport

Moss scorches track in extreme heat to uncover more gold

Clair Morton
| 20th Feb 2017 2:35 PM
WINNER: Grafton track cyclist Laurelea Moss has more golds to add to her cabinet after tasting success five times at the QLD Masters Championships.
WINNER: Grafton track cyclist Laurelea Moss has more golds to add to her cabinet after tasting success five times at the QLD Masters Championships.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CYCLING: On a weekend which broke records across the East Coast for its unbearable heat, Grafton track cyclist Laurelea Moss was using it to her advantage to break records of her own at the QLD Masters Track Championships.

>> SEE ALSO: Laurelea Moss crowned 2017 Sportsperson of the Year

Over two days, Moss broke two of her own world best times, set two QLD records and took away five gold medals in the women's Masters 2 category.

And she only entered five events: the 500m time trial, 2000m individual pursuit, the women's masters scratch race, and the flying 200m, and, for the first time, the team sprint with fellow rider Julie Barnett.

"We wanted to get an Australian record, but it was so ambitious because we had literally never once ridden together before," Moss said.

"It was a last-minute thing, but it's lovely riding with other people because you get to use their strengths."

Her most notable achievement of the competition however was in the 2000m individual pursuit, where she smashed her previous world best time by almost two seconds.

"It's quite a beastly race," she said.

"Some races are over very quickly so they don't hurt much, but riding for 2.27 minutes, you are in so much pain for over a minute and a half of that.

"To have it be two seconds faster than my previous world best time is just awesome. I've been saying since March last year when I last got records that I can go faster, and now I have.

"It's good that I'm over that stagnant period. There's only so much better it's going to get, but in saying that I think I can get much faster yet."

While the world and QLD record times she achieved can't be ratified, they will be if the talented cyclist can do it all again at the national championships.

But it might take more work to do that.

Working to Moss's advantage at the QLD Masters was a heatwave which saw temperatures hover over 40 degrees across much of QLD and northern NSW.

"The hotter temperatures thin the air, which equates to less resistance," she said.

"It was an absolute sweatfest - I would have drunk 6-7 litres of fluid each day - but it definitely aided me. A lot of personal bests were done over that weekend."

Moss said there was now more expectation on herself to "smash good times".

"Reflecting on the weekend, my favourite bits were the personal bests, but not just mine. Watching friends do personal bests is so exciting."

>> SEE ALSO: Laurelea Moss crowned 2017 Sportsperson of the Year

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley sports awards cycling laurelea moss masters

8 jobs available now in the Clarence Valley

8 jobs available now in the Clarence Valley

HERE are a range of jobs available on The Daily Examiner's website right now, ready and waiting for the right applicants

'Clean coal' mongering driven by witless political fear

Treasurer Scott Morrison hands Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce a lump of coal during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Climate truth must shine through fog of political nonsense

Moss scorches track in extreme heat to uncover more gold

WINNER: Grafton track cyclist Laurelea Moss has more golds to add to her cabinet after tasting success five times at the QLD Masters Championships.

Grafton cyclist turns up the heat on the velodrome

UPDATE: Pacific Highway water works postponed

LEAKY TAP: The tap at Leslie Park. Photo Emma Channon/Warwick Daily News

Water main relocation to interrupt residential supply

Local Partners

UPDATE: Pacific Highway water works postponed

THE relocation of a water main for the new Pacific Highway will result in a disruption to the residential supply in Lower Clarence.

Deadly dog virus outbreak strikes South Grafton

Dog generic.

"Once they have the disease, it's too late"

Share a cuppa coffee with a cop

Coffee and conversation go hand in hand in the Clarence whether you like it or not.

Chance to come along and meet your local police officers

Deputy premier on his way to the Clarence Valley

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro during question time at NSW Parliament in Sydney, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Berejiklian was elected Premier by her party room after Mike Baird announced his shock resignation.(AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

John Barilaro's first visit at NSW deputy

OUR SAY: Perfect opportunity for people with passion

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at the Surfing the Coldstream Festival. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

Events large or small require helping hands of volunteers

MOVIE REVIEW: Matt Damon's The Great Wall gets lost

The Great Wall feels about as artisanal as a fortune cookie. Its underlying message is just as trite.

Paul Murray listens to regions

Paul Murray is taking his Sky News show on the road to shine a spotlight on regional Australia.

Radio broadcaster wants viewers to 'turn up and fire up'

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

Jungle Jay sent packing from I'm a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Here! contestant Jay Laga'aia with Keira.

BIG friendly giant Jay Laga'aia has been eliminated from I'm A Celeb

Carson Kressley brings 'camp' to I'm a Celebrity jungle

"I am not all Park Avenue and daffodils” ... Carson Kressley.

Meet the "campest” campmate to star on I'm a Celebrity.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

FILE- This undated file photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the film, \"Star Wars: The Force Awakens.\" Hasbro said it is changing its Star Wars Monopoly set after an 8-year-old girl became upset that Rey, the movie's female heroine, was not included as a figure along with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (Disney/Lucasfilm via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

A key mystery surrounding the title of episode eight has been solved

DATE SET TO SELL

324 Lawrence Road, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 1 14 AUCTION

It certainly goes without saying amongst locals that properties of this calibre rarely present themselves to the market, and when they do, they certainly don't...

COMPARABLE PROPERTIES RENTING FOR $340-$350 PER WEEK...NOW!

154 VILLIERS STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 FASTRAK

Solid hardwood timber frame, weatherboard facade, good roofing, a single lock up garage and uninterrupted views from the mango tree are just some of the immediate...

WOULD YOU SEE VALUE AROUND $200K?

2 Margaret Crescent, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 6 AUCTION

Investors, first home buyers, tradies or perhaps even developers; this property offered for sale under the hammer is bursting with features that others just don't...

1265sqm Medium Density On The River

34 Marandowie Drive, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 4 $595,000

For those looking for something a little different this home is situated on a huge block of land overlooking the North arm of the Clarence River. The home is...

Bring In The Workers

32 Compton Street, Iluka 2466

House 1 1 1 $225,000

This fibro dwelling needs plenty of work to bring it up to scratch but the low price allows for the budget to turn this run down shack into a beach cottage. ...

Solid Home in Ideal Position

84 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 3 $489,000

Renovated home located in the most sought after part of town. Walking distance to shops, bowls club, pub and less than 200m to Iluka Bay. Large front deck as well...

MAKE YOUR OFFER NOW!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

GALAXY PARK

21 Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

House 5 2 7 $450,000

Semi-rural living a rarity in this market! Located approximately 15 minutes from Grafton via a scenic, 100% sealed road. Galaxy Park is 15 acres of completely...

FEDERATION CHARM, MULTIPLE LIVING SPACES AND A HUGE BLOCK

45 Wharf Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 FASTRAK

THIS charming federation home has many a story to tell and we are hoping you could be the next chapter. Boasting high ceilings and living areas upstairs and down ...

&quot;DORSET&quot;

78 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 4 FASTRAK

An elegant historical home with a charming street presence. Significantly contributing to the history of Grafton and in particular, the Dovedale area. With...

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Living with river view

LABOUR OF LOVE: Peter and Narelle Cauldwell are selling Bemuda Estate in Great Marlow (pictured below).

A rare opportunity to own a luxury estate

CLOSE SHAVE: In town for haircut, places million dollar bid

Auctioneer David Farrell concludes the auction for Ross Creek at Buccarumbi. The property was passed in at $1.4 million but sold later for an undisclosed sum.

Rural property sold for $1.4million

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!