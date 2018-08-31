Entertainment
Mossy, DJs, heavy metal, album launches + more this weekend
Friday
- Ford Brothers, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- 2 Way Street, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Ino Pio & Brady, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Pablo Blitzer, Naked Bean South Grafton.
- Ooz, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Ian Moss, from 8pm, Tickets $60, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- The Deep End featuring Butcher, Slam, Lokeey, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Vanessa Lea & Roadtrain, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Push Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Dean Dee, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Bella Tango, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Triple Threat featuring DJ Breno, RJay & Dollabill, $10 cover charge, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Bethanie Jolly (album launch tour) and Peter Hunt, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- A New Dawn Spring Jam featuring Violent Sun, Throwing Sushi and Cafe Enema, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Phat Tracta, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Moonshiners, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Split Shift, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Burning Hands (Byron Bay), Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday (Father's Day)
- Drummer not Included, 2-5pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Dan Hopkins, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- The Moonshine, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Women's Adventure Film Tour, Yamba Cinema.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- September 7: Mistram, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- September 8: Incoming, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- September 9: Songo d'Italia, Christ Church Cathedral Grafton
- September 15: Chris Flaskas, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- September 15: Seraphim Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
- September 22: Nicks: the sound of Stevie, Grafton District Services Club.
- September 23: Yamba Food Truck Festival, Yamba Golf Club.
- September 29: Electric Lemonade, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- September 30: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel Yamba.