Most bonkers Aussie TV show ever made

Rebel Wilson is host of Amazon Prime Video's hilarious, bizarre series, LOL: Last One Laughing.

A stark-naked Sam Simmons being doused with Aperol in a paddling pool may sound like a bizarre fever dream, but it's actually one of the real-life wild shenanigans from Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series.

Hosted by Rebel Wilson, LOL: Last One Laughing is the result of 10 Australian comedians being locked in a room filled with ridiculous props for six hours, trying to make each other laugh however they please.

Including but not limited to - as the newest trailer promises - brutally insulting each other, stripping down completely naked and parading around with sex toys attached to their clothes.

This was not the outfit Sam Simmons arrived in. Picture: Supplied.

Tasked with having to keep a straight face for a cash prize of $100,000 - the comedy experiment stars Dilruk Jayasinha, Frank Woodley, Nazeem Hussain, Anne Edmonds, Ed Kavalee, Becky Lucas, Joel Creasey, Nick Cody, Sam Simmons and Susie Youssef.

While the faces may be familiar to your family-friendly weeknight watching - from I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! to The Project and Dancing With The Stars - the latest trailer reveals you'll see them as you've never seen them before: Completely unhinged.

Uh... what’s going on here?

"We're actually very weird people, comedians. And to make a weird person laugh, you've gotta be really weird," Nazeem Hussain explains in one snippet.

The Project’s Joel Creasey appears to grow frustrated at one point. Picture: Supplied.

A press release outlining the short list of rules for the competition reads: "Comedians can say and do whatever they like, except laugh.

"Laugh softly, and you'll receive a yellow card violation. A second offence will earn you a red card elimination and cost you the game."

Set in what Joel Creasey described as "some eccentric millionaire's sharehouse with cameras everywhere, so it's kind of like being in a porno," Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson acts as adjudicator, watching the mania unfold from a control room.

Susie Youssef matches her faux facial hair to her nipple tassel in a clever use of props. Picture: Supplied.

LOL: Last One Laughing is originally a Japanese format and is already on its seventh season in the Land of the Rising Sun. It has also since been adapted for Mexico.

Shot in late 2019, the Australian series will be the third Amazon original show made in this market following The Test, a docuseries on the Australian cricket team, and a series of stand-up comedy shows featuring the likes of Celia Pacquola and Alice Fraser.

Amazon also commissioned a revival of former Channel 7 family soap Packed to the Rafters, now renamed as Back to the Rafters. The drama was mid-production when it, along with most TV and film shoots around the world, was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first two episodes of LOL: Last one Laughing will launch on Friday, June 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

