The James Bond coin is part of a special collectors’ edition that has been produced to coincide with the release of the 25th James Bond film.
Offbeat

Most expensive coin ever valued at $13K

by Eliot Hastie
3rd Mar 2020 8:00 PM

The Royal Mint has unveiled a new gold coin as part of its new James Bond collection that is a one-of-a-kind collectors item.

The seven-kilo gold coin has a face value of £7,000 ($A13,655) and features an engraving of an Aston Martin DB5 with its famous BMT 216A license plate surrounded by a gun barrel.

There is no word yet on what the coin could retail at but people interested are being directed to call the mint to discuss.

 

The coin is the largest coin with the highest face value to ever be produced by the Royal Mint in its 1100 year history.

The piece is part of a coin and gold bar collection launched ahead of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die starring Daniel Craig in his last outing as the MI6 agent.

The collection also includes a smaller two-kilo gold coin with the denomination of £2,000 ($A3901) but has a recommended retail price of £129,990 ($A253,577).

There is also a world first James Bond precious metal bars which are available in both gold and silver and feature all 25 Bond film titles.

 

The collection is available to purchase form mid-March and also includes three additional smaller coin designs in gold and silver.

The smaller coins are part of a set and when placed together reveal the famous 007 motif and feature famous cars from the Bond films including the Aston Martin DB5 and the submarine car from The Spy Who Loved Me.

The Royal Mint says there are 15,017 of the £1 ($A1.95) James Bond coins, while 8,517 of the £2 ($3.90) pieces have been minted.

The £1 ($A1.95) are currently being sold for £65 ($A126.80) while the £2 ($A3.90) has a retail price of £88 ($A171.67).

