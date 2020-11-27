Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

The forgotten Australians snacks that need to return

27th Nov 2020 11:58 AM

Snacks just tasted better as a child. Only a child could honestly say they can tell the difference between different M&Ms.

But sadly, like many things in life as you grow older your dreams are crushed and your favourite snack suddenly disappears.

Now news.com.au wants to try and at least one of your dreams come true.

We want to find out Australia's favourite forgotten snack and then campaign for it to be rightfully returned to the shelves.

So choose wisely in the poll below, because this really is the most important decision you'll make today, or maybe ever.

Have we missed any? Comment and let us know

 

Tasty Toobs.
Tasty Toobs.

 

 

Sunnyboy ice blocks.
Sunnyboy ice blocks.

 

Milo Bar.
Milo Bar.

 

Dixie Drumsticks.
Dixie Drumsticks.

 

Kettle Herb and Spice chips.
Kettle Herb and Spice chips.

 

Burger Man chips.
Burger Man chips.

 

Incredibites.
Incredibites.

 

Arnott’s coffee strolls.
Arnott’s coffee strolls.

 

 

Originally published as Most important decision you'll make today

More Stories

australia food lifestyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ONE TO GO: Second last section of new highway opens

        Premium Content ONE TO GO: Second last section of new highway opens

        News Find out what changes will occur as new section opens, with the highway approaching a finish date

        RESCUE: Diehard bushwalker flown from remote track

        Premium Content RESCUE: Diehard bushwalker flown from remote track

        News Man winched out from isolated nature reserve after activating emergency beacon

        Coffs Harbour surfers out to slay on home breaks

        Premium Content Coffs Harbour surfers out to slay on home breaks

        Surfing Australian Open and Boardriders Battle come to town in weekend surfing fiesta

        IN COURT: 6 people facing criminal court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 6 people facing criminal court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton court today