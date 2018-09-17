Most shocking revelations from Lily Allen’s memoir

LILY Allen's forthcoming autobiography looks set to be one of the most explosive celebrity memoirs of the year, with the singer's revelations already making headlines worldwide.

Released in Australia on October 5, in My Thoughts Exactly Allen details everything from a mid-air affair with an Oasis rocker to the time she headbutted Orlando Bloom at a Hollywood party.

With interviews and excerpts from the tome now being published, it's clear Allen's not holding anything back about her tumultuous life. Here's what we know so far:

OASIS AFFAIR

Allen confirms she slept with Oasis star Liam Gallagher in 2009 - when he was still married to All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

The encounter took place on a plane to the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan.

"We got hammered on the plane. At some point Liam and I found ourselves together in the toilet doing something that he shouldn't have been doing, and it wasn't drugs. Then we were in a lie-down bed together.

"When we landed in Tokyo, Liam said, in his distinctive nasal twang, 'What you doing now? Why don't you come back to our hotel … I was like, 'Yeah, OK.'

"It wasn't until the next day when he said something like, 'No one can hear about this because of Nic,' that I clocked he was married. I knew Noel was married and I knew Liam had been married to Patsy Kensit. That was partly why I fancied him. I'd grown up an Oasis fan. I was 12 when he and Patsy Kensit were on the cover of Vanity Fair as the coolest couple."

Shockingly, Allen says months later Liam phoned her and asked her to speak to his wife directly to deny the affair had ever taken place.

"Six months later I was in my car with my driver when the phone rang … It was Liam.

He sounded awful, like he'd been up all night. 'Lil,' he said. 'I just need you to get on the phone. I've got Nic here. One of your mates is, like, trying to do a wind-up or something and saying that you and me had it off or whatever, and I need you to speak to Nic and say that it's all b***ocks.'

In April this year, Nicole issued this ominous tweet:

One day our paths will cross @lilyallen ! — Nicole Appleton (@Nicole_Appleton) April 15, 2018

CHRIS MARTIN: "I DON'T WANT TO F**K YOU"

Many fans will be shocked to learn that some of Allen's darkest days came when she was touring her previous album, 2014's Sheezus - by this stage, she was already the mother to two young children, and married to builder Sam Cooper (the pair have since divorced).

In a chapter titled Rock Bottom, she details an embarrassing incident at a Halloween party hosted by actress Kate Hudson: Allen gets so drunk she accidentally headbutts Orlando Bloom and knocks herself out, prompting an intervention of sorts from fellow British musician, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

"I'm not super-close to Chris Martin, but I'll always be grateful that what he did was say to me, 'No Lily, I don't see you like that. I don't want to f**k you. I care about you. I want to be friends with you. I want to help you'."

Speaking to The Guardian, Allen recalled that Martin and ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow had her over for lunch at her Malibu home to try and help her.

"He and Gwyneth had just broken up, but they were together in LA doing their conscious uncoupling thing. They asked me over for Sunday lunch. I wasn't very chatty with Chris, but he and Gwyneth did put me in touch with their marriage counsellor. I didn't go, but it was the wake-up call I needed. I realised I was ill," she writes in the book.

Chris was so full of energy, he grabbed me and was like, 'Come on! I want to take you for a walk.' I was like, 'OK.' He's very sweet for taking the time."

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Allen says the music industry is "rife" with abuse - and she has experienced it herself.

During an interview with the Guardian Weekend magazine, Allen opened up about an unnamed music business executive who allegedly assaulted her in his hotel bed.

After drinking and getting "smashed" at a party, Allen said the powerful industry figure took her to his hotel room to help sleep it off. She says she woke up to find him forcing himself upon her.

"I woke up at 5am because I could feel someone next to me pressing their naked body against my back. I was naked, too. I could feel someone trying to put their penis inside my vagina and slapping my arse as if I were a stripper in a club," Allen told the magazine.

Allen said she wanted to name the music industry exec in her book — but publishers wouldn’t let her. Picture: Getty

"I moved away as quickly as possible and jumped out of the bed, full of alarm … I found my clothes quickly … and ran out of his room and into my own."

Allen says she was punished when she refused to take part in a gig with Radio 1 after she found out her assaulter would be present. She claims the radio station then refused to play her next single, this year's Trigger Bang.

FEMALE ESCORTS

On tour in 2014: It was during this time Allen hired female escorts. Picture: GC

Allen reveals that she slept with women during the breakdown of her marriage to builder Sam Cooper. She went public with the news via Instagram, getting the jump on media leaks of her book.

"Sooo, in my book … I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era. I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I'm not proud, but I'm not ashamed. I don't do it anymore."

In her book, she writes of the encounter: "She was expensive. High-class hookers are. I didn't care. I just wanted her to help me feel something."