MOST WANTED: 8 people police need to speak with urgently

NSW Police are wanting to speak to several people.

POLICE are looking to speak with eight people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Paul Ryan Hardy

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 45-year-old Paul Ryan Hardy, who currently wanted by virtue for four warrants in NSW.

Mr Hardy is known to frequent the Ballina area.

Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Do you recognise this woman?

Police are appealing for any information about the woman pictured following an incident which occurred in Lismore on July 16.

Richmond Police District officers are investigating an incident which occurred in Lismore on July 16 and believe this person may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information regarding this person’s identity is urged to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Jack Thomas Hayes

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Jack Thomas Hayes, who is wanted by virtue of two warrants in NSW.

The 27-year-old is known to frequent the Alstonville area.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Hayes’ current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Jayden Uebergang

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 26-year-old Jayden Uebergang, wanted by virtue of a conviction warrant.

Mr Uebergang is known to frequent the Casino area.

Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

David Kassis

Police are seeking community assistance in locating David Kassis, who is wanted by virtue of a conviction warrant.

The 48-year-old is known to frequent the Lismore area.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Kassis’ current whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Norman Nixon

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 31-year-old Norman Nixon, who is wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

He is known to frequent the Goonellabah area.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Nixon’s current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Garnet Williams

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Garnet Williams, who is wanted on three warrants in NSW.

The 20-year-old is known to frequent the Goonellabah and Yamba areas.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Williams’ current whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Shilo Barnes

Richmond Police District is seeking community assistance in locating 19-year-old Shilo Barnes who is wanted by virtue of four warrants in NSW.

Mr Barnes may be travelling between NSW and Queensland.

Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.