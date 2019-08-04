Most watched Aussie on American TV

Could this be the most-watched Aussie on American television? Picture: Supplied.

His name might be an unknown to many in Australia, but in the United States James O'Halloran is one of the most watched Aussies on television.

For five years O'Halloran has been a model of the US version of The Price Is Right, which is hosted by comedian Drew Carey.

As well as beaming into the homes of millions of Americans every day, the role has lead to appearances for O'Halloran on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Bold and The Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

Initially O'Halloran won an online competition to be a model of the show for a week, but they loved him so much he's still filming on set from the famous CBS Television City studios in Hollywood.

A top male model in Australia, O'Halloran, 35, headed to Los Angeles like many other Australians five years ago trying to make it in the entertainment industry, and he got a lucky break that is straight out of Hollywood.

"I had been over here for about six months and I was actually in the gym and I ran into a friend who is a casting director and he told me about the competition, and that they were looking for a model for The Price Is Right," O'Halloran told news.com.au.

"They organised for me to go in for the audition process and at that point I was just trying to keep myself busy."

The audition process included a number of days, including a panel and one-on-one auditions.

It led to a web series being made featuring all the finalists.

There was a public vote, and he ended up being the people's favourite model - which surprised the Aussie hunk.

"It came down to a vote and I believed I was the underdog at that point, because it was only American votes that would count and I'm Australian," he said.

"But somehow I got through.

"I went in for a week's worth of shows and obviously they were happy with what I had done and they kept asking me back, and all this time later here I am.

"I'm constantly pinching myself."

James O'Halloran on the set of The Price Is Right. Picture: The Price Is Right.

Being a model on The Price Is Right is not as easy as it looks. It is filmed in front of a live audience of 300 people.

Americans from all walks of life love going to a taping of the show and the audience is loud, as you would expect.

"There is always so much going on," O'Halloran said.

"You've got an ear piece in listening to the notes from the director as you go, there is all sorts of camera work and Drew is always interacting.

"It's an easy job in a way, but it's also an easy job to get it wrong. I think if you do get it wrong, there are hundreds of people working on the show and you end up holding them up."

The host Carey, who many Australians will know from his 1990s sitcom The Drew Carey Show, is a dream to work with according to O'Halloran.

"He has hosted it since 2007 and he couldn't be a nicer guy," he said.

"He actually took the cast on two trips this year, one to Kenya and one to Paris. We all got to go with our partners. There is just great team bonding experiences where we get to hang out with the rest of the cast.

"It really does feel like a family."

One highlight of his experience was going on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, at her request.

"Ellen was interested in playing a couple of games and we went on the show and did an episode, which was great fun," he said.

The daily soap operas The Bold and The Beautiful and The Young and the Restless are both also filmed out of CBS Television City, and sometimes the shows cross over.

This has lead to a few appearances on those shows for O'Halloran.

"Usually I play a character that has a little flirtation with one of the characters, that kids of a whole jealous rampage," he said.

"I usually play a bartender or something like that."

The next step for O'Halloran is more acting work, as he looks to continue to develop his career while appearing on The Price is Right.

"The Prices Is Right have been very supportive," he said of pursuing acting.

"If I'm booked on a show that is filming on the dates that overlap with The Price Is Right, they get somebody else to fill in for me which is great.

"I just finished a pilot with Lisa Kudrow, so things like that come up which makes it all fun."

He recently had a role on the Lifetime TV movie S uburban Swingers Club, which meant getting his shirt off, a lot.

In the United States, The Price Is Right is a national institution, airing during the day.

"It's different to the Australian version," O'Halloran said.

"Over here it's an American institution, part of American culture. It is on air during the day, so anybody who comes home from school, from work, or is home, watches it."

The popularity of the show has lead to some perks for O'Halloran.

"I've had really good experiences at airport security," he said.

"I've got a Green Card now, but before when I was on a Visa I remember once walking up to the guy at customs and he asked me what show I was on and before I could answer he said 'You're kidding man, I watch The Price Is Right,' and I was straight through."

James O'Halloran has become a household face from being on the US version of The Price Is Right. Picture: Supplied.

While living in Melbourne and at the beginning of his career, the thought that he would work as a model on The Price Is Right was as far away from O'Halloran's mind as possible.

"There is no way I would have planned something like this," he said

"I started in industrial design and worked in that industry for three years, and that's what I thought I would do."

He then started studying acting at Melbourne acting school 13th Street and modelling, and the rest is history.

The career as an industrial designer is out the window for O'Halloran … for now. He hopes to be working in Hollywood for many years to come.

If not as a model on The Price Is Right, but landing that dream acting gig that could very well be around the corner.

Luke Dennehy is a freelance journalist. Continue the conversation via @LukeDennehy