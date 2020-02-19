Mostert focus on settling in over Supercar race wins

ON TRACK: Chaz Mostert at the 2020 Supercars Test Day at Tailem Bend this week. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Even Chaz Mostert admits he doesn’t know what to expect in the Supercars championship this year with his new team.

Mostert joins Walkinshaw Andretti United after being the talk of the paddock last year about where and when he was going after being with Tickford Racing for six years.

Now he’s joined the focus isn’t necessarily on the title but instead on making sure he is part of the team.

“I don’t have any set goals,” he said.

“The focus is getting settled with the team, get along with them and see how it goes.”

Mostert has taken his engineer Adam De Borre along with him from Tickford Racing as he aims to have some consistency with his new team.

He also enters the season in form after winning the Daytona 24 hour in his class (GTLM) in a BMW before competing at the Bathurst 12 hour for the same manufacturer.

The team’s chances of winning ended when they hit a kangaroo during the race.

Mostert conceded that being in good form doesn’t exactly translate to Supercars success but it does help for the upcoming season.

(L-R) Adam De Borre race engineer for Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing chats with Chaz Mostert driver of the #25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB during the 2020 Supercars Test Day at Tailem Bend on February 18, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

“The Daytona 24 hour win was great for us,” he said.

“Any time in a race car is important.

“Every lap we get, regardless of which car, makes us better.”

Mostert has won 13 races in his career so far, including the coveted Bathurst 1000 from last in 2014.

But in the past two years there have only been two race wins.

He hopes to change that at Walkinshaw Andretti United and said his career has been solid despite the lack of success recently.

“It really doesn’t annoy me,” he said.

“I’m sure there are some guys out there that would be very happy to win a Bathurst 1000.”

Mostert will start his campaign at the Adelaide 500 this weekend, which starts with a 78-lap race on Saturday before the teams and drivers cover the same distance on Sunday.