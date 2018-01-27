Motel wait is nearly over

IT'S taken close to eight years from planning to construction, but the wait for the new motel at Maclean Bowling Club is nearly over.

After 11 months the construction has entered the final stages, and Maclean Bowling Club secretary manager Mark Williams said he was rapt the construction was nearly finished.

"We're pleased with how everything has gone. The builders have been sensational, the project manager has been sensational, they've really looked after us and we've helped them along the way where we can," he said.

"Nothing has been too big a problem. We've got a good relationship with them and we would recommend them for anything, big jobs, small jobs, whatever. They're good guys and a family company, so we're very happy.

"They put a fair few locals on and it has been good for them. This has been one of the bigger construction projects Maclean has seen in a long time, nearly a year's worth of work and there was a lot of stuff on our part prior to that. It's been a big job."

Mr Williams said the club got work started on the motel at the right time.

"Things kicked off a lot of years ago with ideas, and took a fair while for those ideas to come to fruition," he said.

"(The club) did some preliminary plans and when they looked at the costings it was beyond the club at that stage. That was about 2010, and it was 2012 when the DA was approved, and then we had five years to act on it. We could have had the DA extended but it's hard to get things through any council these days. We took our time to make sure things were right."

With the construction of the motel nearly complete, Mr Williams said it was important to recognise the contribution of the club's board, as well as those members who unfortunately were not able to see the motel finished.

"Graham Campbell, who passed away in May, pushed hard over the last five years to get the motel going," Mr Williams said.

"Former board director and lifetime member Alf Morrisson and Don Ensbey who was also a director, were driving forces for the motel too."

Mr Williams said Maclean would be a winner from the new motel.

"I think what I've stressed to the board is that we're not greedy, we don't expect all the guests to come and dine in the club or drink in the club," he said.

"Whatever they bring into the town, it's new money into the town.

"So if they go to the coffee shops and the pubs that's good because it'll employ more people who might come to the club and it's a win win for everybody. Fingers crossed we get our occupancy rates where we need them to be, which I'm pretty confident they will be, because the town's been starving for accommodation for a long time.

"We are a community club, we're not for profit but obviously we like to make money so we can improve the club and facilities that we have. Ultimately the winner is the soccer teams and the netball teams and tennis club and all those people that we look after."

Mr Williams said he was confident the motel would be something that would help put the club and Maclean on the map for visitors to the area. "With the highway upgrade people in southeast Queensland are a little closer, and it's the sort of accommodation that will be great for the engineers and the white collar workers that will be working on the bridge, so it'll be good for them to have good quality accommodation with free wifi and all the facilities they need," he said.

"The motel hasn't been built specifically for bowlers, it will be for everybody."