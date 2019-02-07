Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AT THE SCENE: A young Tara mother has admitted in Dalby Magistrates Court to burning down her home on Thursday morning.
AT THE SCENE: A young Tara mother has admitted in Dalby Magistrates Court to burning down her home on Thursday morning. Chloe Laird
News

Mother admits to burning down her own home

7th Feb 2019 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother has admitted to burning down her own home.

While the remains of her home were still smouldering, Natalie Jane Nystrom, 24, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon facing one count of arson for the alleged torching of her Naughtin St home at Tara.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency crews were called to the property just after 6am on Thursday where the home was fully engulfed by flames.

No one was inside the house at the time of the incident and the house was completely destroyed.

Nystrom appeared in court without representation but wished to make her own bail application.

Magistrate Robbie Davies acknowledged Nystrom may be suffering from mental health issues.

When Magistrate Davies asked where she would live if she did receive bail, Nystrom replied, "I don't have a house any more, I burnt it down."

The matter was adjourned to Friday morning. 

arson court editors picks emergency fire house fire

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley's cane toad fight to go global

    premium_icon Clarence Valley's cane toad fight to go global

    Environment TV FILM crews for the National Geographic series Only in Oz were in Maclean to document the efforts to control cane toads in the lower Clarence

    • 7th Feb 2019 5:44 PM
    Man missing in surf off Coffs Coast beach

    premium_icon Man missing in surf off Coffs Coast beach

    Breaking Woman saved, man missing after pair dragged out to sea.

    Take one last walk on the Sportsmans Creek Bridge

    premium_icon Take one last walk on the Sportsmans Creek Bridge

    News Old Lawrence bridge's last hurrah will take place this weekend

    • 7th Feb 2019 6:20 PM
    Westlawn Property Trust looking to big returns

    premium_icon Westlawn Property Trust looking to big returns

    Money Portfolio boosted by acqusition of $70 million Yamba Quays

    • 7th Feb 2019 6:03 PM