Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mother denies trying to kill son by giving too much medicine

by Steve Rice
1st Oct 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mother has denied trying to kill her 11-year-old son by overmedicating him.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder and one aggravated count of endangering life.

Prosecutors allege the offences happened between August 25 and August 28 last year.

The woman was remanded on continuing bail to face the Supreme Court in January.

child abuse court crime violence

Top Stories

    Tarbert on target ahead of huge Kosciuszko test

    premium_icon Tarbert on target ahead of huge Kosciuszko test

    Horses The Shelton trained runner was slow to start but made up ground in a thrilling opener to race day in Grafton.

    • 1st Oct 2019 3:04 PM
    How you can make the most of your small business

    premium_icon How you can make the most of your small business

    Business During the month a number of events are being for small businesses

    Two charged over Lower Clarence crime spree

    premium_icon Two charged over Lower Clarence crime spree

    Crime Police make arrests for number of alleged serious offences

    Currents flow in new exhibition

    premium_icon Currents flow in new exhibition

    Art & Theatre Kade Valja is behind a new exhibition celebrating the Clarence River