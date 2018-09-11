Mum hits out at school after daughter’s sex with students

THE MOTHER of a staffer at a prestigious NSW school says it has not taken "correct responsibility" for her daughter illegally having sex with five male students.

"My family's deepest and greatest regret is the trust we placed in The Armidale School where she was employed," the mother testified on Monday at her daughter's sentence hearing in the District Court in Sydney.

The 25-year-old woman, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in April to six counts of sexual intercourse with a person under her care and three of aggravated sexual intercourse during 2014 and 2015 with boys aged between 15 and 17.

Her guilty pleas were entered half-way through her second trial which followed the discharge of another jury after it could not reach verdicts.

She was 20 when the offences began and had undergone counselling when she was younger.

Her mother told the court "she is an outstanding person" character-wise who had made some horrendous errors of judgment.

When asked by Acting Judge Christopher Armitage why she thought such a fine person had committed the gross breaches of trust placed in her, she said: "It is my opinion, knowing my daughter, that the school has not taken correct responsibility."

Her daughter had undergone significant emotional events including the suicide of a close friend.

The mother was asked what she would say to the parents of the victims. She referred to the trust the family had placed in the school, which she said failed to fulfil its duty of care to provide appropriate levels of support and supervision to a junior unqualified member of staff.

Under further questioning, she accepted that her daughter bore the major responsibility for what happened.

The hearing continues.