Mother fears she will be homeless by end of the day

NOWHERE TO GO: Tess Haynes says she will be locked out of her home today, as Bundaberg Sugar will not renew her lease. The home has been in her family for about 70 years.

A MOTHER fears she will be homeless today after Bundaberg Sugar locks the gates to the property her home is on.

Tess Haynes, 40, lives on the banks of the Kolan River in a home built by her grandfather Douglas Card, with her teenage daughter.

It's a three-bedroom stumped weatherboard house, that the family has renovated over time.

She says the home has been in her family for generations and she was always told she was "conceived there".

Today the gates to the riverside property are to be locked and land left vacant.

If this happens Mrs Haynes and her daughter will be left homeless and will have nowhere to go.

She was shaken when speaking with the NewsMail and the stress of the situation was visible.

"I'm about to lose everything and I have no more fight in me," Mrs Haynes said.

"I was raised in this home and have known nothing else.

"My nan's ashes are in the garden, my animals are there and I don't know what to do."

Ms Haynes said she found out from a neighbouring farmer on Wednesday that the property was to be locked and says she has had little contact with the sugar company.

"My grandfather got the house on a handshake and it was for a 90 year lease," she said.

"When the neighbouring shacks were told to move earlier this month, we didn't think they were talking about my home.

'I didn't take any notice and thought they are down the river more than 1km away and it was a different situation."

"My grandparents lived here through the first flood and were rescued sitting on the roof, we repaired it and survived the second flood," she said.

"We wouldn't have it any other way."

Shaking Ms Haynes said she didn't know what would happen today and was fearful she would return home from work to find bulldozers demolishing the home.

The shacks

BUNDABERG Sugar and its Belgium-based owner Finasucre ordered the shacks, and their owners, off its land.

Dating back to the late '40s and early '50s, generations of families and returned servicemen have holidayed, lived and found solitude in the quaint little cottages.

Those shacks have now been torn down and Tess Haynes home is the only remaining property in the area.

The family have paid Bundaberg Sugar $2000 a year to live on the land.

In July 2013 shack owners were sent a letter saying Bundaberg Sugar had identified a risk ... and said they wouldn't renew the leases in 2018.

The NewsMail tried to contact Bundaberg Sugar and phoned the Brisbane office as it was Bundaberg Show public holiday yesterday.

It was advised no one was able to make comment on behalf of the company.

Previously the company has declined to comment on NewsMail reports about the shack situation.