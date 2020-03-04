'Get your kid out': Mum's fight to save child from carjacker

A GOLD Coast mother has detailed the moment she saved her two-year-old son from a carjacker, as he stole her Audi while she loaded grocery's into the car.

Sarah Kennedy took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to warn other parents about the terrifying incident in the carpark of Palm Beach Pavillion.

"Warning! Please be sooo so careful while leaving your car running while loading your groceries, especially with kids (and) pets in the car," Ms Kennedy posted.

"This morning (Tuesday) at Palm Beach Pavillion, I was picking up Coles click and collect, parked and helping the Coles lady by loading the groceries into my boot, with my two-year-old still in his seat.

"A guy jumped into my car to take off with my child in it. He then realised and yelled get your kid out of the car."

She said she put up a fight to protect her son.

"I put up the biggest fight, don't worry. After child was safe I went back twice at him. I managed to grab my handbag also, minus the wallet and phone, he grabbed back off me. I put up a fight.

"We are so, so lucky, I can't believe he let me take my child out. He was in a rush, but waited. So grateful out of such a sh-t situation.

"Was spotted driving my car on the wrong side of the road.

"Just keep thanking God he (her son) was not in that car."

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said police were on hunt for the man and the Audi.

"They were just loading the groceries into the car," Insp Ahearn said. "The guy has pushed her out of the way and took her car. Thankfully she was able to get her child out of the back seat, which was restrained in a car seat, before he took off.

"They're both uninjured, which is the main thing.

"We've had sightings of the car during the day on Tuesday, he didn't have the key, but that will present an issue for him in time, although he did have a full tank of fuel.

"We're still looking for him and investigations are ongoing."

He said these incidents were rare and the mother was only doing what every parent had done.

"It's a very rare thing, we've all been parents, when you're doing stuff like this, the first thing you do is restrain your child and make sure they're safe.

"Then you go back and pick up your groceries.

"So I guess the message is to be really aware of your environment and try and park in well lit and public places."

If you have any information that can assist police with their inquiries, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.