Mother of footy star's son reveals NRL 'group sex culture'

by Danielle Gusmaroli, The Daily Telegraph

X-rated stripper Belinda Medlyn is at the centre of a modern-day "courtship" which started on Instagram three years ago and culminated in five secret sex sessions - including on the eve of Warriors star Bodene Thompson's match day.

She consented to group sex with the $260,000-a-year rugby league star, including a foursome with two other NRL players.

Bodene Thompson baby texts with stripper revealed

Ms Medlyn and Thompson - at the time a Warriors player - had a secret romp hours before his team took on the Bulldogs and lost at ANZ Stadium on September 6, 2015.

Belinda Medlyn and her son Hendrix, who she had with Bodene Thompson.
Belinda Medlyn and her son Hendrix, who she had with Bodene Thompson.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Thompson's 15-month-old boy Hendrix was conceived that night as a teammate looked on.

The secret relationship was conducted behind coaches' backs and in team hotel rooms. In a series of online messages, the pair even sent pictures of friends and NRL players to each other for consideration for group sex.

