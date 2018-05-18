Menu
Brayden James Cummings, 28, has been caught masturbating in public.
Mother-in-law dobs in man caught masturbating at stranger

Chloe Lyons
17th May 2018 4:31 PM
A MAN who asked a stranger for sexual favours while masturbating in front of her was dobbed in by his mother-in-law after the victim posted a photo of his car on Facebook.

In January, Brayden James Cummings, 28, was sitting in his car on Buccaneer Dr, Urangan when he "summoned" a woman who was walking past over to his vehicle.

The woman thought Cummings was about to ask for her directions, but he instead said, "You can suck my c---, I'll give you $100" while visibly masturbating.

As the victim walked away, she took a photo of his car and posted it to social media, asking if anyone knew who the assailant was.

Cummings' mother-in-law contacted the woman and gave him up.

He was arrested in March and denied the allegations against him before eventually admitting it was him.

Just four days later, he was found in possession of a taser.

Cummings today pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to single counts of performing an indecent act in a public place and possessing a weapon and two counts of failing to appear in court.

The court heard Cummings had charges of wilful exposure in his criminal history and during the sentencing, a man in the gallery called him a "maggot".

His lawyer told the court Cummings had drug issues and was "extremely embarrassed" about his behaviour.

Magistrate Ron Madsen lambasted the "disgusting and degrading" act and sentenced Cummings to a head sentence of two months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

