Subscribe Today's Paper
Mother Nature gearing up for an afternoon of action

Jenna Thompson
by
23rd Jan 2020 11:43 AM
THE recent torrential rain seems like a distant memory as the Clarence Valley swelters through another day of hot, humid conditions.

While these are perfect conditions to increase growth in paddocks and bushland, if you aren't blessed with an air-conditioner, this week has no-doubt been a stifling one.

Fortunately, some relief is on the way, but could bring with it a few nasty surprises.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, thunderstorms are forecast for all of NSW this afternoon with our neck of the woods in for a possible severe storm.

So, before Mother Nature unleashes her fury on the Clarence, get that washing off the line and secure any loose items around the house.

