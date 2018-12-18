Baby body on beach: Mum granted bail

None of the family members can be named for legal reasons. Picture: Supplied

THE mother of a baby girl found washed up dead on Surfers Paradise beach last month has been granted bail despite police objections.

The woman, 23, was released by police after her 48-year-old partner was charged with murdering the nine-month-old by allegedly tossing her into the Tweed River on November 17.

But last Thursday, Gold Coast police arrested the mother after investigations by NSW detectives from Strike Force Palua, set up to probe the baby's death.

None of the family members can be named for legal reasons. Picture: Supplied

The woman, whose name has been suppressed, was extradited to NSW on Thursday afternoon and appeared in Byron Bay Local Court via video link last Friday charged with failing to provide for her child and causing danger of death.

Today, she appeared via video link from Grafton Jail in Tweed Heads Local Court where her lawyer applied for bail.

The prosecutor opposed bail being granted, saying police feared she could commit further crimes and interfere with witnesses and evidence.

The woman also had no fixed place of address, the prosecutor told the court.

However, magistrate Jeff Linden granted her bail on condition she live in a supervised residential facility, report daily to police, and not contact witnesses or go near Tweed Heads except to attend court.

Late night beach walkers found the naked baby washed up on Surfers Paradise beach about 12.30am on November 19, two days after she was allegedly thrown into the Tweed River, about 30kms south.

The parents, the baby and a two-year-old son were homeless and living in parks up and down the Gold Coast.

They were well known to authorities and the baby's death has sparked a top-level investigation into how Child Safety officials allowed the young children to be living on the streets.

The case has been adjourned until February 25.