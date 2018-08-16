Menu
HELPING THOSE DOING IT TOUGH: Johanna Zolg is donating 10 per cent of her September income to Drought Angels. Ms Zolg is holding her children Liam Hoffman, 2 and Isabel Hoffman, 5.
Mother of two donating income to struggling farmers

Nicole Zurcas
16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
GROWING up on a dairy farm in a small town in Germany, local photographer Johanna Zolg understands the struggles farmers face.

Playing in hay stacks and watching calves be born are some of Ms Zolgs cherished childhood memories on her family farm in Bietingen, Germany.

Seeing the impacts of farmers experiencing the driest winter on record, Ms Zolg will donate 10 per cent of her September photography income to support drought-affected farmers.

"I grew up on a dairy farm, we didn't have a drought to deal with at the time, but I know the every day struggles of a farmer," Ms Zolg said.

"Like a lot of Aussies out there I want to help and I knew $10 wasn't going to do much."

Seeing a tragic report of a farmer shooting all 1200 of his starving sheep resonated with Ms Zolg and encouraged her to step up and help.

"I was sadden by that story, but what touched me the more was seeing people coming to his aid," she said.

"I am truly amazed by the Australian spirit of Aussies helping fellow Aussies."

Wanting to support locals Ms Zolg chose Drought Angels as her charity of choice to receive the donation.

"They are based in Chinchilla and you can see how your donations are used to help farmers," the photographer said.

"They give you the choice to purchase an item for a farmer."

The mother of two said action needed to be taken to change the course of drought.

"My children are growing up different to me, they're not running around on green grass," Ms Zolg said.

"The drought makes it difficult for us to grow vegetables at home too."

 

CAN'T TAKE THE FARM OUT OF THE GIRL: Growing up on her family's dairy farm in Germany Johanna Zolg knows the struggles farmers face.
Ms Zolg came to Australia in 2004 and Warwick has been her home for the past 12 years.

Taking real estate photos across the Southern Downs, Ms Zolg notices the drought taking over the region.

"I used my drone two months ago on a property and I just went back there and it's just so dry now," she said.

Specialising in real estate and commercial product photography, Ms Zolg is also available for events during September.

Phone 0429827378 to book Ms Zolg for a shoot and help contribute to a worthy cause.

