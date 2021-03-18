Mother on murder charge undergoes psychiatric assessment

MENTIONED IN COURT: Tane Saul Desatge and Sinitta Tammy Dawita were mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court on March 16. Picture: Facebook

MENTIONED IN COURT: Tane Saul Desatge and Sinitta Tammy Dawita were mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court on March 16. Picture: Facebook

A Chinchilla mother co-accused with her partner to have murdered and interfered with the corpse of her daughter has undergone psychiatric assessment while in custody, a court has heard.

Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, both stand charged with murder, torture and corpse interference after police allege they killed Dawita's daughter Kaydence Mills.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Detectives ramped up their investigations in September 2019 when Kaydence's older sister notified a school counsellor about her disappearance.

Kaydence's body was discovered in an unmarked shallow grave at the Chinchilla Weir on March 2, 2020, with the pair arrested and charged shortly afterwards.

Defence solicitor Claire Graham appeared on behalf of Desatge, and as town agent for Legal Aid Queensland for Dawita in Dalby Magistrates Court on March 16 in their absence.

Ms Graham said the doctor was in the process of preparing the report for the defence following her assessment on February 24, and sought an adjournment.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop adjourned the matter for a committal mention on April 27, with both defendants remanded in custody.

Kaydence was remembered as a "bright and beautiful two-year-old", and was finally laid to rest at a special ceremony at the Tully Cemetery on September 4, 2020.

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription