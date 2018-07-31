Young father killed in tragic crash

Dylan Donohue rolls a cigarette with his horse Harry. Dylan Donohue, 25, was killed in a car crash at Alligator Creek on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Dylan Donohue rolls a cigarette with his horse Harry. Dylan Donohue, 25, was killed in a car crash at Alligator Creek on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

DYLAN Donohue, a young father who was killed in a high-speed crash on Sunday, has been remembered by his mother Sonia Hermann as a "beautiful kid".

Ms Hermann said Mr Donohue, who previously lived in Mackay, had been living and working in Ayr for the past eight years and would be sorely missed by his family, friends and work colleagues.

"He was my only one (child), he was my only boy," she said.

"He was a fun little kid. He was cheeky but he was a beautiful kid."

Ms Hermann, of Winton, said Mr Donohue had a three-year-old son Jay.

"He left a little boy behind," she said.

Dylan Donohue had a three-year-old son, Jay. Dylan Donohue, 25, was killed in a car crash at Alligator Creek on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

She was devastated to hear she had lost her son so close to his 26th birthday.

"I think today has hit me more than yesterday," she said.

"He would have been 26 next month."

She said Mr Donohue was his happiest when he was outdoors, hunting pigs or fishing with mates.

"He loved his pigging and fishing," she said.

Mr Donohue also rode horses and took part in rodeos.

Ms Hermann said one of the best photographs she had of her son was of him rolling a cigarette with his horse, Harry, enjoying a beer.

"I bought that horse for him for his 21st birthday," she said.

Ms Hermann said Mr Donohue had previously got into trouble using drugs but had turned his life around working on a farm in Ayr.

"He's been going back up and down there (to Ayr) for about eight years," she said.

Dylan Donohue (right) loved pig hunting according to his mother Sonia Hermann.



Mr Donohue's grandmother, Maureen, said she was "heartbroken".

"Can't believe my boy not coming back home," she said.

"I don't know how I'm going to go on. I'm waiting for him to come through the front door.

"I will miss him. I'm shafted."

Police said Mr Donohue was the rear passenger in a Toyota LandCruiser driven at high speed which lost control on the Bruce Highway at Alligator Creek about 8.15pm on Sunday.

Townsville Tactical Services Group Inspector Joe Kitching said the Forensic Crash Unit was still investigating and "nothing will be off the table".

"Once again unfortunately we've had a tragic accident in Townsville where a young male person has lost his life due to some terrible driving behaviour," Insp Kitching said.

No charges have been laid over the crash.

A second passenger, a 24-year-old man from Ayr, and the 21-year-old male driver from Gracemere were admitted to hospital.

A funeral for Mr Donohue will be held on Friday, August 10 at Ayr.