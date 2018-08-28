Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Lanefield home destroyed by fire
News

'It's gone up very quickly': Blaze engulfs family home

Andrew Korner
by
27th Aug 2018 4:07 PM | Updated: 5:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and three children fled their home moments before it was consumed by flames this afternoon.

Fire took hold of the timber home at Stevens Rd, Lanefield, near Rosewood, about 1.35pm.

It is believed the fire started in one of the rooms and the family members fled quickly and rang Triple-0.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

By the time fire crews arrived, there was nothing they could do to stop it from being destroyed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Area Commander Ross Mutzelburg said crews worked quickly to protect property near the home from being consumed.

"Being a Queenslander home it has gone up very quickly, the crews concentrated on an earth mover that had flames coming right up to it and they also protected a shed behind the house," Mr Mutzelburg said.

"Luckily the mother and the kids were out of the house and have only sustained some very minor injuries."

 

Fire destroys a house at 29 Stevens Road Lanefield.
Fire destroys a house at 29 Stevens Road Lanefield. Cordell Richardson

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a woman and three children were assessed on scene for minor injuries, including burns.

None required transport to hospital.

A family member told the QT that the mother burned her hands while trying to stop the fire.

Police were also on scene, however Mr Mutzelburg said initial investigations of the fire suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.

"The family was in the house and they have noticed a bit of smoke," Mr Mutzelburg said.

"They have then found a room on fire, got out of the house and dialled Triple-0."

house fire ipswich emergency services lanefield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    The shocking number of kids who can’t write

    premium_icon The shocking number of kids who can’t write

    Education A SHOCKING number of Year 9 students in NSW have failed this year’s NAPLAN writing test, continuing an alarming slide in literacy skills.

    • 28th Aug 2018 3:18 AM
    READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    premium_icon READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    Rugby Union YAMBA survive semi-final scare to notch win over Evans.

    New Pacific Highway: Residents have grave concerns

    premium_icon New Pacific Highway: Residents have grave concerns

    News Residents are concerned about the new highway

    Tyndale resident losing hope

    Tyndale resident losing hope

    News "Collusion, corruption and plain incompetence”

    Local Partners