Mother used recordings to prove domestic violence

A mother-of-two started recording every interaction she had with her ex-partner.

A mother-of-two started recording every interaction she had with her ex-partner. AntonioGuillem

A WOMAN who recorded every interaction between her and her ex-partner over concerns about his behaviour has documented the "protracted" and "persistent" domestic abuse she was subjected to.

According to the woman, the 40-year-old man, who can't be named to protect the identity of his victim, started to change his behaviour when he began using drugs.

After he became increasingly "demanding and abusive", she began recording all their interactions on her phone.

The couple were together for 10 years, but the relationship broke down in 2016.

He was charged with three counts of breaching a domestic violence order, committed between April and May, which he pleaded guilty to in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

The court heard on April 12 the man sent his ex-partner a "concerning" text message and on April 24, he called her 130 times, prompting her to go to the police station.

Two days prior, he'd taken their son to soccer training then refused to bring him home.

The next day, he returned the child but spent about 35 minutes at the woman's home under the guise of fixing their child's scooter and taking a urine drug test, despite a domestic violence order banning him from being at her home.

Recordings from that day show the woman asked him to leave more than 40 times.

Then on May 3, when the couple's two children were at soccer, the woman tried to avoid him by sitting with a group of parents.

When she was finally alone, he approached her and began accusing her of "gossiping" with other parents before spraying her with a bottle of water.

Lawyer Anna Smith said her client made "no excuses for his conduct", but told the court his ex-partner had been "withholding the children", with the "majority of the offences" committed while trying to see them.

Ms Smith also said the man was engaging with drug and alcohol support.

The prosecutor told the court the man had limited criminal history until the breakdown of his relationship, but the offending was "protracted" and "persistent".

Magistrate Ron Madsen said the offending showed a "complete disregard for the court" and warned the man, "for you, the risk of jail looms large".

Mr Madsen ordered the man to serve 18 months' probation.