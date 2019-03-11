Bride’s disabled dad banned from wedding

A woman is distraught after her future mother-in-law suggested banning her dad from the wedding as he's disabled.

The 27-year-old revealed she was engaged to an "amazing guy" and was busy wedding planning.

But preparations turned sour after her boyfriend's mum suggested banning her dad from the wedding, as she fears his "serious disfigurement" might scare guests, The Sun reported.

Posting her shocking situation to Facebook, the bride-to-be explained her dad had been in an accident when she was younger, leaving him disabled.

She wrote: "When I was a little girl, my dad was involved in a really bad accident and was burned over a large portion of his body.

The bride-to-be (not pictured) explained her dad was in a serious accident when she was a child.

"He lost part of one limb and has some serious disfigurement. He has been a great dad and I never think about it."

But it seems her future in-law had given it some serious thought, and phoned her up with the cruel suggestion.

The woman continued: "A few weeks ago, my fiance started acting strange when we talked about the wedding.

"Then his mum called me out of the blue and told me that she didn't think my dad should come to the wedding.

"She thinks that he will upset the guests and 'traumatise' any children who might be there.

"She is suggesting that we have a private family ceremony before the big blowout."

Unsurprising she was distraught, and confided in her mother.

She added: "I got upset and my mum asked why.

"When I told her, she said that she and my dad understand, which only makes me feel worse.

"Maybe my future MIL (mother-in-law) had a point, but I would really rather dis-invite her than my dad."

The woman confided in her mother, who said she understood.

Most people agreed with the bride that the mother-in-law should get the boot instead of her dad.

Commenting on the post, one person said: "Run because she's a monster."

Another wrote: "That is the most f***ed up thing I've ever read, I would throw the man and his whole family away."

A third agreed, saying: "The fact that your fiance didn't immediately tell his mum where to go lest her be uninvited would tell me I was marrying into the wrong family tbh."

People urged her to keep her dad in the wedding, if she goes through with it, indicating she could regret not inviting him.

This person shared: "I lost my father 12 years ago. I still dread my wedding day because he won't be there to walk me down.

"F**k your MIL and have your father walk you down. I would give ANYTHING to have him there.

"Hell, I'd have your dad walk me down if I knew who you are."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.