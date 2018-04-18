Mother's Day gift ideas

CUSTOM PAINT: Jess Blankers with a painted ceramic rabbit with the blank statues ready to be painted.

WANT to give someone special a gift that is both unique and sentimental this Mother's Day?

Then South Grafton gift shop, Horse N Wood, is likely to have it.

Horse N Wood, which opened in December, specialises in hand-made and hand-painted ceramics and porcelain, one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture and antiques of all shapes and sizes.

Owner Jess Blankers said anything in the shop would be a great gift as the items were all hand or custom-made.

The unique services Ms Blankers provides include custom painting on ceramics of favourite pets.

She told The Daily Examiner last month that she had previously painted a ceramic bulldog to match a photo of a customer's beloved pooch.

Ms Blankers said a gift well suited for Mother's Day would be one of her mum, Tracey's, custom theme doll creations.

Tracey, who holds a Masters degree in porcelain doll making, hosts workshops at Horse N Wood, passing on her artistry in a hands-on way so attendees can learn how to create their own custom doll.

The workshops run for six weeks, and are two hours in length per week for just $210.

Attendees will learn all the stages of doll creation and the workshops provide all materials up to the undressed doll stage, including the doll, the wig and the eyelashes.

This also includes using a kiln, being taught shading using paint, applying eyelashes and brows and putting the body together.

There are also gift vouchers available, which can be used towards the porcelain doll workshops.

Complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits are also supplied at each lesson.

Wood N Horse also offers services such as doll repair and can evaluate your antiques.

To find out more or to book a workshop you can contact Ms Blankers on 0419 908 315 or visit Wood N Horse at 44 Skinner St, South Grafton.

Wood N Horse can also be found on Facebook.