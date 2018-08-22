Mother's Day message that landed a Warwick woman in court

SOCIAL MEDIA MESSAGE: A Warwick woman was charged after she posted a Mother's Day message on Facebook.

WELL wishes sent to Facebook friends on Mother's Day quickly turned sour when a Warwick woman's own mother reported the post to police.

The 41-year-old woman pleaded guilty in the Warwick Magistrates Court to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the woman's mother was the victim in the matter, after her daughter posted the message on May 13.

Sgt Wiggan read the post to the court.

"I don't have a mum to say a happy Mother's Day to, she wants me dead, so I'll say happy Mother's Day to all the other beautiful mums out there today. I hope you have a lovely day," the post read.

Sgt Wiggan said the woman's mother reported the post to police in July.

The domestic violence order the woman was given in April reportedly prohibited her from using social network sites to post pictures of or make comments about her mother.

The Warwick woman, who can not be named for legal reasons, said it was sad people were watching what she did.

"I know I shouldn't have put it on Facebook but I didn't put names in the post at all," she said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said it could be a case of 'send in haste and regret in leisure'.

"It's at the lower end but if it does add up, the courts say enough is enough," he said.

The woman was convicted but not further punished and no conviction was recorded.

She was ordered to pay a $130 government levy for the court appearance.