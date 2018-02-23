Motocross track gets go-ahead

COUNCILLOR Greg Clancy attempted to have the DA for a private motocross track in Glenreagh refused after concerns were raised by residents in the area and the environmental implications.

However, the application was approved.

Councillors were concerned with the number of objections, which totalled nine, and the complaints received about the motocross track.

Cr Jason Kingsley said there was a high level of non-compliance and asked what level of regulation council would put in place to ensure the conditions of the DA. Conditions include limiting the duration and frequency of riding, restricting the track to private use only, and implementing sediment and erosion controls, to name a few.

Environment and Planning director Des Schroder said councillors at the committee meeting had made it clear what could be expected.

"There is a benchmark being set, we will respond to complaints, but if we get too many complaints he will be in breach of conditions. But you've got to have enough evidence,” he said.

Mr Schroder said it was not likely the council would conduct random inspections unless they were in the area for another reason due to a lack of resources.

Cr Andrew Baker suggested they more closely regulate the complaints and ensure they knew exactly when incidents happened.

"Can (the complaints recording system) tell us how long between the complaint and the reported problem?” he said.

"To me, it makes a difference whether it's an immediate need for a complaint or a need to have a complaint at some point of time.”

The motocross track, which has two metre man-made mounds, was given a 12-month trial by council in 2016. Despite the applicant not being diligent with complying with conditions, council voted to approve the DA subject to the conditions provided.