Breaking

Motor vehicle, equipment fire along highway

Jenna Thompson
by
29th Oct 2018 12:05 PM | Updated: 1:06 PM

UPDATE

A Rural Fire Services spokesperson has confirmed this morning's incident was a motor-vehicle fire involving a single car.

The occupant inside the car is believed to be assisting police with their enquiries. 

The incident site has since been cleaned up by crews.

 

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are currently on their way to a suspected crash site along the Summerland Way just south of Whiporie.

Just after 11 am this morning, a motor vehicle was reported as being involved an in equipment fire with Police, Ambulance, Fire and Rescue, and the Rural Fire Service in attendance.

At this stage, it is uncertain whether either direction of the Summerland Way has been closed. 

More information as it comes to hand.

car crash fire and rescue police rfs summerland way
Grafton Daily Examiner

