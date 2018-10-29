Motor vehicle, equipment fire along highway

Emergency services on their way to the motor vehicle

Emergency services on their way to the motor vehicle Daily Telegraph

UPDATE

A Rural Fire Services spokesperson has confirmed this morning's incident was a motor-vehicle fire involving a single car.

The occupant inside the car is believed to be assisting police with their enquiries.

The incident site has since been cleaned up by crews.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are currently on their way to a suspected crash site along the Summerland Way just south of Whiporie.

Just after 11 am this morning, a motor vehicle was reported as being involved an in equipment fire with Police, Ambulance, Fire and Rescue, and the Rural Fire Service in attendance.

At this stage, it is uncertain whether either direction of the Summerland Way has been closed.

More information as it comes to hand.