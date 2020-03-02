Motorbike eludes police after South Grafton pursuit

A MAN on a trail bike riding through South Grafton has lead police on a high speed chase through the streets on Sunday.

Around 11.30, police observed a man on an unregistered red trail bike riding near Skinner Street in South Grafton when he came out of a side street in front of a patrol.

The bike was showing no registration plate and when police attempted to pull the man over he allegedly drove away and a pursuit was initiated.

The man was pursed to Swallow Road in South Grafton where the pursuit was terminated due to increasing speeds in excess of 10km/h in the 60 zone.

He was last seen heading towards the Pacific Highway on Swallow Road wearing a bright orange Fox top, a pear of jeans, boots and a yellow helmet.

Police are asking for assistance to identify the man, and if anyone has information, contact Grafton police station or Crimestoppers.