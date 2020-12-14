Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Loganlea motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, jaw, missing teeth
Loganlea motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, jaw, missing teeth
Crime

Motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, broken jaw, missing teeth

14th Dec 2020 8:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 57-year-old man has suffered broken bones and has had teeth knocked out after he was hit by a motorbike at a park south of Brisbane.

Police are seeking witnesses to the event at Evergreen Park at Loganlea about 5.30pm on Sunday.

They say the man was walking his dog in the park when he approached a man on a motorbike who was alleged riding dangerously in the area.

After an argument, the rider is alleged to have deliberately ridden his bike into the man.

The man was taken to Logan Hospital and has received treatment for a broken leg and jaw and missing teeth.

Anyone with information, or footage, is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, broken jaw, missing teeth

More Stories

crash hit and run motorbike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPORT RESULTS: Latest news from Clarence sporting clubs

        Premium Content SPORT RESULTS: Latest news from Clarence sporting clubs

        Sport Keep up to date with the latest news and results from sporting clubs across the Clarence Valley with Monday Sports Round Up

        • 14th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
        CLARENCE WEATHER: Latest rainfall and flood information

        CLARENCE WEATHER: Latest rainfall and flood information

        Weather Several weather and flood warnings currently in place

        BIG WET: How much rain did we get so far?

        Premium Content BIG WET: How much rain did we get so far?

        News With more rain on the way, find out how much fell in your area, and what’s...

        Daily Catch-up: December 14, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 14, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place