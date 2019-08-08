Motorcycle ride ends in fatality on suburban street

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the Coffs Coast overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Donn Patterson Drive, near Bonalbo Cl around 1.30am following reports a motorcycle had left the road and hit a tree.

The rider was treated at the scene before being taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital, where he later died.

He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a 23-year-old man.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene, which has been examined by specialist forensic police.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.