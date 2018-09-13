Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorbike rider injured in roo crash

by Keagan Elder
13th Sep 2018 7:32 AM

A MAN riding a motorcycle collided with a kangaroo early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the 59-year-old rider suffered a hand injury.

The crash occurred on James Cook Drive, Douglas at 5.38am.

The QAS spokeswoman said the man was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

While in a separate incident, a man believed to be a passenger in a ute has fallen from the vehicle and broken his leg in a crash on Palm Island.

The QAS spokeswoman said the 24-year-old man suffered a compound fracture to his leg in the single vehicle crash on Small Bay Road shortly after 1am.

The man was first taken to Palm Island Hospital but it's understood he will be flown to Townsville Hospital for further treatment.

car crash douglas editors picks roo crash

Top Stories

    Executive takes a step back to give new faces a chance

    premium_icon Executive takes a step back to give new faces a chance

    Business Chamber executive confident new blood on executive will have a positive effect.

    The tooth hurts as poverty harms Clarence locals' health

    premium_icon The tooth hurts as poverty harms Clarence locals' health

    News Medical experts call for end to health poverty in our region

    Troy Cassar Daley's greatest milestone yet

    premium_icon Troy Cassar Daley's greatest milestone yet

    Entertainment Big announcement by Clarence's own country legend

    SPEECHLESS: $12,500 raised for drought stricken farmers

    SPEECHLESS: $12,500 raised for drought stricken farmers

    News The Bowlo sold 225 parmigiana meals for our drought stricken farmers

    • 13th Sep 2018 7:06 AM

    Local Partners