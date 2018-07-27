Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The rider suffered back, neck and head injuries and was impaled through the abdomen by a bike part
The rider suffered back, neck and head injuries and was impaled through the abdomen by a bike part
News

Motorbike rider impaled in crash

by Talisa Eley
27th Jul 2018 5:31 PM

UPDATE: QAS report a patient was airlifted to PA Hospital with back and abdominal injuries following a motorcycle incident in Coulson at 12.30pm.

EARLIER: A motobike rider has been impaled by a metal object during an off-road accident at a bike track west of Beaudesert.

The man in his 40s came of the bike just before 12.30pm, at the Queensland Moto Park on Beaudesert Boonah Rd at Coulson.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the rider suffered back, neck and head injuries and was impaled through the abdomen by a bike part.

The man is conscious, in a serious but stable condition, the spokesman said.

Paramedics are at the scene and the man will be flown by rescue helicopter to a Brisbane hospital for treatment.

beaudesert editors picks motorbikes

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Dramatic aftermath from Pacific Hwy truck crash

    premium_icon GALLERY: Dramatic aftermath from Pacific Hwy truck crash

    News EXCLUSIVE: Images of aftermath reveal dramatic crash on Pacific Highway

    Date for Ulmarra speed camera announced

    Date for Ulmarra speed camera announced

    Politics Camera install comes after June truck crash

    JACARANDA FESTIVAL: Fun-filled purple kids disco

    JACARANDA FESTIVAL: Fun-filled purple kids disco

    News Jacaranda Queen candidate Bronte Cameron hosting fun-filled disco

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    News Much-loved white whale finally makes an appearance

    Local Partners