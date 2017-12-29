Menu
Motorbike rider suffers head, chest injuries

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the Sherwood Nature Reserve near Glenreagh for reports that a male off road motorbike rider has suffered head and chest injuries.
Jarrard Potter
by

AN OFF road motorbike rider is reported to be in a critical condition after suffering head and chest injuries at Sherwood Nature Reserve near Glenreagh.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the area, with the Helicopter Critical Care medical team winched into the remote location.

Local NSW Paramedics accessed the site to transport the patient and medical team to the Glenreagh Sports field where the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has landed.

The medical team will stabilsed the rider and prepare the patient for transport to the Gold Coast University Hospital.
The condition of the patient is reported to be critical.

Topics:  glenreagh westpac life saver rescue helicopter

Grafton Daily Examiner
