Motorcycle club revs up for sick children

Chavez Johnson, Matthew Peni and Ray Johnson are hoping for broad community support for their fundraiser in support of the Paediatric Unit at CHHC

A COFFS Coast motorcycle club is gearing up for a fundraiser in support of sick children at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Native Sons Motorcycle Club is inviting everyone, including families, to the Lowanna Run on January 20 with proceeds going towards medical equipment for the Paediatric Unit.

Coffs Harbour branch president Ray Johnson said the club was a family-oriented motorcycle club with a history of supporting local communities and charities in Australia.

"This year alone, Native Sons MC has raised $35,000 for charity," Mr Johnson said.

"In Coffs Harbour, we have raised funds for Kids with Cancer Foundation of Australia, and for a local toddler born with a rare heart condition.

"We want to start 2018 with a charity ride in support of all kids who have to spend time at our hospital right here in Coffs."

The January Lowanna Run will feature a weekend of live music and a traditional Maori hāngi at a property at 18 Masters Rd, Lowanna.

Local band Mud Swamp will entertain the crowd, raffle prizes will be on offer and camping sites will be available for a gold coin donation.

Acting Paediatric Nurse Unit Manager Lisa Hammond said she was grateful for the club's support.

"We have a wonderful team at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, and a fantastic community working with us in support of local children, and their families, who need our care.

"Every cent donated goes to its intended purpose - helping our patients to receive the best possible care in their home town.

"We are extremely thankful for that level of support, and so are the parents of the youngsters we care for."