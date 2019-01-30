Menu
News

Motorcycle rider severely injured in crash

by Cloe Read
30th Jan 2019 7:26 AM

THE police forensic crash unit are investigating a serious crash that occurred earlier Tuesday evening, west of the Gold Coast.

About 8.30pm, a 47-year-old man riding a motorcycle is believed to have crashed into a guard rail on Spring Road, Killarney.

The crash happened about 300m from Browns Falls car park with the man suffering a partial arm amputation.

He was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra hospital.

Meanwhile in another crash further north, a man has been hit by a car at Burrum Heads, near Hervey Bay.

The incident happened about 8.55pm on the corner of Torbanlea and Burrum St and it is believed the man has a broken leg and abrasions to his face and arm.

Queensland ambulance said as of 11.30pm they were still on scene and were in the process of transporting him via helicopter to hospital.

