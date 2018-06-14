Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the crash. Picture: Seven News / Twitter
The scene of the crash. Picture: Seven News / Twitter
News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck

by Sophie Chirgwin
14th Jun 2018 6:16 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after colliding with a truck at Archerfield in Brisbane'a south on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened about 2.45pm at the intersection of Balham and Barton roads.

The 47-year-old male rider was declared dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have relevant dashcam footage, is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

brisbane fatal crash motorcyclist truck

Top Stories

    Controversial MP reveals why he changed parties

    premium_icon Controversial MP reveals why he changed parties

    Politics After nearly seven years in the political wilderness controversial MP Steve Cansdell reveals why is having another shot at the seat of Clarence.

    Cancer fraudster's crime 'greed not need'

    premium_icon Cancer fraudster's crime 'greed not need'

    Crime Magistrate labels crime "mind-boggling"

    'COMMUNE': concerns over eco development

    premium_icon 'COMMUNE': concerns over eco development

    Council News Sewerage, flooding cause for concern with development

    Woman airlifted with serious injuries in crash

    premium_icon Woman airlifted with serious injuries in crash

    News EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Emergency services called to single-vehicle crash

    Local Partners