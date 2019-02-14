Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Dawson Hwy at Callemondah is closed due to a traffic crash.
The Dawson Hwy at Callemondah is closed due to a traffic crash. Mark Zita
Breaking

UPDATE: Dawson Hwy remains closed after motorcycle crash

Mark Zita
by
14th Feb 2019 8:54 AM | Updated: 11:48 AM

10.20AM: POLICE have advised the inbound lanes of the Dawson Hwy will remain closed due to a traffic crash earlier this morning.

Crews are still investigating.

9.20AM: THE DAWSON Hwy is expected to be closed for 3-4 hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Police have advised drivers that the Dawson Hwy, Callemondah is currently closed to traffic after a motorcycle accident.

The incident happened at about 7.00am.

The Queensland Ambulance service said the rider was not transported to hospital.

It's not known how long the highway will be closed.

This is a breaking news event, more to come.

gladstone region queensland ambulance service queensland police service traffic accident
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Marriage proposal stalled by phantom seasickness

    premium_icon Marriage proposal stalled by phantom seasickness

    People and Places Marriage proposal is temporarily stymied by a bout of phantom sea sickness on board a cruise

    Reflections on a Clarence Valley dance floor

    premium_icon Reflections on a Clarence Valley dance floor

    Music 11 of the most memorable nights out

    Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    premium_icon Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    Breaking She allegedly left a fire unattended before it spread into bushland

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The $1.4 million project has received backlash from some residents