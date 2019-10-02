Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcyclist dead after shocking, high-speed, head-on crash

Navarone Farrell
by
2nd Oct 2019 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST is dead after crashing into a car on the Brisbane Valley Hwy late last night.

At 10.55pm the motorcyclist, a man in his twenties, was travelling west on the Brisbane Valley Hwy, Ironbark, before he collided head on with a sedan travelling in the opposite direction.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended, along with Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit.

The rider, a Mt Crosby man, died at the scene due to injuries sustained from the crash.

Paramedics treated the driver of the sedan and sole occupant, a woman in her sixties, for burns and serious abdominal injuries and transported in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the incident.

More to come...

More Stories

accident editors picks fatal motorcycle qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Magistrate resists temptation to jail repeat offender

    premium_icon Magistrate resists temptation to jail repeat offender

    Crime After escaping jail for serious drink drive offence magistrate gives repeat offender the chance to make the 'big effort' to serve sentence in the community.

    Big upgrade for popular South Grafton venue

    premium_icon Big upgrade for popular South Grafton venue

    News Changes include new amenities, foyer and roof

    Three beeps for our healthcare system: beep-beep-hooray!

    premium_icon Three beeps for our healthcare system: beep-beep-hooray!

    Opinion Sometimes it is ok to embrace the robots