Motorcyclist devastated after toddler ran onto the road

Young Elijah Makuer is airlifted to Sydney's Children Hospital to undergo brain surgery after being struck by a motorcycle.

UPDATE: THE mother of a motorcycle rider who hit an 18-month-boy said her son is "shattered".

The toddler Elijah Makuer remains in a critical but stable condition in a Sydney hospital after he was hit by the motorcycle in Woolgoolga on Wednesday afternoon.

Elijah was struck when he ran onto the street chasing a ball while playing in a front yard and has since undergone brain surgery.

The motorcycle rider was Woolgoolga local Dylan Tabbs.

After the accident, Elijah was rushed by road ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital with a head injury and abrasions to his body, and then flown to The Sydney Children's Hospital on Wednesday night.

According to Mr Tabbs' mother Karen, the toddler and his older sister were playing alone in the yard when she chased the ball they were playing with onto the road.

The boy followed and ran into the front guard of Mr Tabbs' motorbike.

She said her son, who had at lunchtime Thursday not received an update on the boy's condition, was devastated.

"He's absolutely beside himself, he's shattered," she said.

"He stopped and rendered assistance to the boy."

Mr Tabbs was taken to the hospital where he was drug and alcohol tested, then allowed to go home.

Neighbour Leanne Hargrove, who held the boy, said he was chasing a ball on his scooter when he was hit by the motorbike.

"It is a 50kmh zone and it seems that the child ran out in front of the bike while he was chasing a ball on his scooter," Ms Hargrove said.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are investigating the crash.