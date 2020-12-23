Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
News

Motorcyclist hospitalised after Pacific Highway crash

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
23rd Dec 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcyclist has been lucky to escape with minor injuries after a heavy collision with a four-wheel drive camper on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The 50-year-old rider was heading north at around 9.30 this morning when he ran into the back of the silver ute just outside the Coast Hotel in Coffs Harbour.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward

Northbound lanes were affected for almost an hour as emergency services cleared the scene and treated the man, whose head hit the back of the camper.

Despite concerns from onlookers that the man may have been at risk of serious neck or spinal injuries, NSW Ambulance confirmed the man has sustained injuries to his hand.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward

More Stories

coffs harbour crash pacific highway pacific highway crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sydney split, thousands still in lockdown for Christmas

        Sydney split, thousands still in lockdown for Christmas

        News Parts of the northern beaches will remain locked down for Christmas while the rest of Sydney will see some restrictions lift over the next three days.

        MPs demand Premier torpedo euthanasia bid

        Premium Content MPs demand Premier torpedo euthanasia bid

        News Premier would ‘prefer’ euthanasia bill isn’t introduced

        AFP issues warning to keep kids safe online this Christmas

        Premium Content AFP issues warning to keep kids safe online this Christmas

        News The AFP is urging parents and carers to learn about technology

        Woman charged for alleged knife threats at liquor store

        Premium Content Woman charged for alleged knife threats at liquor store

        Crime A Townsend woman has faced court for allegedly using a knife to threaten staff of a...