Motorcyclist injured in CBD collision

A male motorcyclist has been injured in a collision this afternoon

A male motorcyclist has been injured in a collision this afternoon Bill North

UPDATE

The scene of the incident has now been cleared and traffic flow has returned to normal.

More information to come.

EARLIER

At approximately 2.30pm this afternoon, a collision between a male motorcyclist and a motor vehicle has occurred.

The incident unfolded at the Duke Street and Fitzroy Street roundabout, Grafton with emergency services in attendance.

More information as it comes to hand.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

GALLERY: Emergency services and the general public come to motorcyclist's aid