Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcyclist injured in crash with kangaroo

Emma Clarke
by
28th Aug 2018 7:34 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital a collision with a kangaroo at Lowood early this morning.

Paramedics were called to Glamorgan Vale Rd just after 5am.

The rider was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a knee injury.

It comes after a pedestrian was injured in a crash with a truck at Redbank overnight.

The crash happened on Henderson St and Kruger Pde shortly before 5.30pm.

The patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

lowood qas redbank traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Perfect storm created tragedies on Valley roads

    premium_icon Perfect storm created tragedies on Valley roads

    News No matter how much you slow it down, you can't stop human error like falling asleep

    • 28th Aug 2018 8:00 AM
    TEAM OF THE YEAR: Group 2's best players of 2018

    premium_icon TEAM OF THE YEAR: Group 2's best players of 2018

    Rugby League Find out who gets a guernsey in the Group 2 Team of the Year.

    Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    premium_icon Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    Opinion But will he be respected or punished for his stand?

    Local Partners